|
|
Brunswick - Timothy Mark Alderman, 54, of Keyes Lane died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital. Calling at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4-7 PM. Funeral service Saturday at 10 AM at the funeral home. Complete obituary Friday. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. https://www.brycefuneralhome.com/notices/Timothy-Alderman http://www.lastingmemories.com/t-mark-alderman
Published in The Record on Apr. 25, 2019