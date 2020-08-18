TROY, N.Y.-Tasha Marie Brown, 45, of South Troy, peacefully entered into eternal life on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Funeral Service will be celebrated on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue (at the corner of 115th Street in Lansingburgh), Troy, NY 12182. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Monday in the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. to 12 Noon when the service will begin.Interment will be held in Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. For the complete obituary, to share a memory or to express your on-line condolences, please visit sanvidgefuneralhome.com