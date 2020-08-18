1/
Tasha M. Brown
TROY, N.Y.-Tasha Marie Brown, 45, of South Troy, peacefully entered into eternal life on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Funeral Service will be celebrated on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue (at the corner of 115th Street in Lansingburgh), Troy, NY 12182. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Monday in the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. to 12 Noon when the service will begin.Interment will be held in Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. For the complete obituary, to share a memory or to express your on-line condolences, please visit sanvidgefuneralhome.com


Published in The Record from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc.
565 Fourth Avenue
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-0952
