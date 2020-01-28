|
|
Ted V. Parker, Sr., 89, of Manor Blvd., passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at his home, surrounded in the loving care of his family. Ted was born in Detroit, MI on July 28, 1930 and was the son of the late William and Bertha Briggs Parker. He was educated in the NYC school system and attended RPI in Troy. Ted served honorably during the Korean Era in the United States Air Force. He retired from the Watervliet Arsenal as an Inspector, having worked there for over 28 years. Ted was a former Commissioner for the Troy Housing Authority and had been a member of the Troy NAACP. He enjoyed most sports including; football, hockey and basketball. He played racquetball and Lacrosse for most of his life and in his senior years. Ted had been a communicant of the former St. Peter's Church in Troy. He was the husband of the late Dolores C. Lee Parker, who died in 1976. He is the devoted father of Ted V. (Carolyn) Parker, Jr. of Baltimore, MD, Michael W. Parker of Richmond, CA, Stephen L. Parker, Linda M. Parker, Craig A. (Tanya) Parker, and David A. (Paula) Parker all of Troy, NY. Ted is also survived by his former wife Reine Gregware Parker of Troy, NY, 16 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandsons. Funeral will be held on Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. at St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday in the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc. 565 Fourth Avenue (Corner of 115th Street and Fourth Avenue in Lansingburgh) Troy, NY 12182. Interment will be held in St. Peter's Cemetery, Troy, NY For online condolences, please visit Sanvidgefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/ted-v-parker-sr
Published in The Record on Jan. 29, 2020