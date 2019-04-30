Home

Theodore F. "Ted" Grinko Jr.

Theodore F. "Ted" Grinko Jr. Obituary
Bennington VermontTheodore F. “Ted” Grinko, Jr., formerly of Johnsonville, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Vermont Veterans’ Home in Bennington, Vermont. He was 92.Born on July 30, 1926 in Johnsonville, son of the late Theodore F. and Anna (Molesky) Grinko, Sr.Ted served in the US Army enlisting in 1944 until his honorable discharge on October 30, 1946 attaining the rank of T5 as a radio operator where he received several decorations and citations. After returning from the service he worked in farming and most recently in general contracting. He was a member of F.R.O.C. and the American Legion.Survivors include his siblings William Grinko of Schaghticoke, Harry Grinko of Bennington, Vera Beecroft and Lubov Wolosen both of Schaghticoke. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.He is predeceased by his brother John Grinko, his sister Sophie (late John) Daniluk his sister in law Julia Grinko and brother in laws Thomas Beecroft and Michael Wolosen.Calling hours will be from 4-7:00pm on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 173 Main Street, Schaghticoke. Panikhida will be held at 6:30pm on Thursday at calling hours. Funeral will be conducted at 11:00am on Friday, May 3 in St. Basil Russian Orthodox Church, 26 Archibald Street, Watervliet, NY 12189. Burial will be in St. Basil Cemetery with military honors.In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Basil Russian Orthodox Church (Address above) or to the in memory of Ted Grinko.Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/theodore-f-ted-grinko-jr
Published in The Record on May 1, 2019
