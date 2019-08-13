Home

Babcock Funeral Home Inc
19 Pulver Ave
Ravena, NY 12143
(518) 756-8333
Theresa E. Darlington Bulmer

Theresa E. Darlington Bulmer Obituary
TROY: Theresa E. Darlington Bulmer, 47, passed away Suddenly on July 17, 2019. She was the daughter of the late William Darlington and Wilma (George) Spoor. Theresa was born in Wilmington, DE and was raised in Ravena. She was a 1990 Graduate of R-C-S High School. Theresa had worked for Carey Organ Co and Lark Street Florist.Survivors include her children; Liam, David and Eliza Bulmer; sister, Barbara Thompson; brothers, William, David, and Gregory (Liah) Darlington. Theresa was predeceased by her beloved dog Butterfly.A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11 AM on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Joralemon Park, Starr Road, Ravena. Flowers may be sent to the Babcock Funeral Home, 19 Pulver Ave., Ravena, NY 12143 on Saturday. http://www.lastingmemories.com/theresa-e-darlington-bulmer
Published in The Record on Aug. 14, 2019
