Thomas A. “Tom” Fox, 90, of Eagle Mills, peacefully entered into eternal life on Saturday, February 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Thomas and Rose Munton Fox and was the beloved husband to Veronica M. DeGeorge Fox for 34 years until her passing on May 17, 1992. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and was awarded the U.S. Navy Honorable Service Button, the Honorable Service Medal and the Honorable Discharge Emblem for his service.Mr. Fox was the Proprietor and Operator of Fox’s Card and Bake Shop in Troy, a Fox family business for nearly 100 years.He was a member of the American Legion Post #1489 in Wynantskill and was a communicant of Our Lady of Victory Church in Sycaway and of the former St. Francis deSales Church in Troy. He was an avid golfer; a longtime member of the Misfit’s Golf League at Frear Park.Devoted father of Thomas J. Fox of Rochester, NY, Rosemary (Gerard) Dowd of Brunswick and Christopher (Cindy) Fox of Troy, brother of the late Robert (wife, Theresa of Troy) Fox and the late James (late, Sis) Fox, cherished grandfather of Amy (Michael) Brock, Erin Dowd, Kevin (Rebecca) Dowd, Lisa (Brian) Doyle and Jennifer (Joseph) Eacho, adored great grandfather of Lucas Brock, Devon Brock, Tyler Doyle, Mary Doyle and Nick Vroman, cousin to Patricia Dolan Finnen, also survived by several nieces and nephews.Funeral will be held on Thursday morning at 8:45 a.m. from the Morris-Stebbins-Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home, 312 Hoosick St., Troy, NY 12182, thence to Our Lady of Victory Church, 55 N. Lake Ave, Troy, NY 12180 where at 9:45 a.m. the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.Interment with U.S. Navy honors will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Troy.The Fox family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Community Hospice of Rensselaer for their loving and compassionate assistance and care.Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to Our Lady of Victory Church (see address above) or to Community Hospice of Rensselaer, 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY 12144, in memory of Thomas A. Fox.To express on-line condolences please visit morrisstebbinsminersanvidgefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-a-tom-fox Published in The Record on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary