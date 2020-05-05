Thomas F. Davock
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas F. Davock, 88, a resident of South Street, Hoosick, died peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington surrounded by his family.Due to the restrictions in place from COVID-19, there will be no public services until the situation allows. A Mass in Tom’s memory will be held at a later date.Burial will take place in the family lot in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Hoosick Falls.To read the full obituary and leave guestbook condolences, please visit our website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net. http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-f-davock

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved