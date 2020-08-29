1/1
Thomas Greene
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Troy-Thomas Francis Greene, aged ninety seven of Melrose, New York died peacefully on August 29th 2020 at home surrounded by family.Tom was born in Troy, New York. He attended Catholic Central High School and Siena College. He was a veteran of World War II serving in the Merchant Marines. Post military service he worked in the insurance industry as a claims adjudicator while earning an accounting degree. He then joined New York State’s Department Tax and Finance where he worked for over 30 years.Tom was a devout Catholic and avid golfer. He was a booster of the Siena College men’s basketball program and a frequent attendee of games and other events hosted by the school. However, his true passion in life was family. Nothing made Tom happier than enjoying a weekend in the backyard of his home with his wife Jane, his four children and their friends. In his later years, he found great joy being surrounded by his grandchildren, children and their spouses. By nature he was a quiet extrovert with a sharp wit and keen sense of comedic timing.He is preceded in death by his wife Jane Evans Greene (died October 6th, 1992). He is survived by his ten grandchildren and four children: Debbie (William) Stapleton of Fairfield, CT, John (Connie) Greene of Chicago, IL, Elizabeth (Michael) Reffelt of Niskayuna, NY and Susan (Keith) Ferdinando of Andover, MA. Family and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:30 at McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Funeral mass will follow calling hours on Wednesday at 12:00 pm at St. Augustine’s Church. Burial St. John’s Cemetery, Troy. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-greene



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Aug. 29 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TroyRecord.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved