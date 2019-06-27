|
Troy - Thomas J. Costello, 85, died June 25, 2019. Born at St. Mary's Hospital in Troy, he was the son of the late Thomas and Nora Fitzgerald Costello and the brother of the late Mary Eleanor Gratton. He graduated from Sacred Heart School and Troy High School. Tom served his country during the Korean War from 1952 to 1956 in the U.S. Navy on three different ships; a minesweeper, a LST with the Navy CB's, and a geographical survey ship in the Pacific and North Atlantic. He was a member of the American Legion Post 1489 in Wynantskill for many years. Tom was a printer for the Troy Record newspapers and was employed there for 39 years, retiring in 1995. He was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church. He was the loving uncle of Paula (Pat) Fretto of Waterford, Gary (Mary Beth) Gratton of Melrose, and Nancy (Jim) Simmons of Clifton Park. Tom was also the loving uncle of many great nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his good friend and long time companion, Mary. The funeral will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Troy with burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Daniel D. Purcell Funeral Home on Saturday morning from 7:30 until 9:15 a.m. Donations to Sacred Heart Church or School would be appreciated.
Published in The Record on June 27, 2019
