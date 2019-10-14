Home

W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 286-3400
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
23 Crumitie Rd
Loudonville, NY
View Map
Loudonville: Thomas J. Monahan, age 76, passed away on October 13, 2019, at St Peter’s Hospital after a long illness. He was the husband of Margaret “Peggy” Donnelly Maloy Monahan. They shared 30 years of marriage together. Tom was born in Troy, NY on April 23, 1943, he was the son of to the late Sylvester F. Monahan and Catherine Smith Monahan. Tom graduated from St. John’s Academy in Rensselaer and Husson College in Bangor, Maine, with a BS in Business Administration. He was employed as an Auditor for the State of New York in the offices of Audit and Control, OMRDD and the Health Department for 42 years. He also held a NYS Nursing Home Administrators License. Tom was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus as well as a member of the Troy Elks. Tom was a longtime member of the University Club of Albany and also of the Hyannis Yacht Club in Hyannis Massachusetts. He was a communicant of St. Pius X Church in Loudonville. Tom loved old cars, holiday celebrations with family and he particularly loved to travel. He especially loved vacationing at their summer residence in Dennis Port on Cape Cod and wintering in Florida. He also enjoyed his trips to Europe and especially to France and meeting friends old and new on his journeys. He is survived by his wife Peggy, by his daughter Katherine “Kittie” Daus, her husband (Chris), grandsons Christopher and Matthew Daus as well as his brother Martin (Patricia) Monahan and his two nephews Stephen and Conor Monahan. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Charlotte Donnelly and by several Spath and Donnelly nieces and nephews. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 17, at 11 AM at St. Pius X Church 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville, NY. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. The viewing will be held from 4 to 7 Wednesday at W J Lyons Jr. Funeral Home 1700 Washington Avenue Rensselaer, NY. In lieu of flowers the family requests you make a donation to Christian Brothers Academy (CBA) 12 Airline Drive, Albany, NY 12205. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-j-monahan
Published in The Record on Oct. 15, 2019
