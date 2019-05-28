|
|
Rensselaer- Thomas J. Morlock age 74 died suddenly on Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was born in Albany, N.Y. He served in the United States Airforce. Tom worked for Davis Acoustical and most recently Auto Zone in East Greenbush, N.Y. He loved spending time with his family. He was a fan of the N.Y. Yankees and the N.Y. Giants. He enjoyed going to Powers Park in the summer for concerts in the park and visiting family in Florida. He is survived by one daughter Paula (Jeffrey) Markowski; three grandchildren; Micalea (Shamus) Cusson, Tyler Leclair and Shawna Leclair; six great grandchildren; Emma, Nikolai, Charlotte, Kylie, Elaina and Keegan. Former husband of Janet Barnett. Brother of Anna Morlock, Henry Morlock, Patricia Morlock and Frederick Morlock (deceased); and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home located at 1700 Washington Avenue, Rensselaer N.Y. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 6pm. All are welcome to attend. Relatives and friends are invited and may call to the funeral home prior to the service from 4-6 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the MS Society or . Condolence page atwww.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-j-morlock
Published in The Record on May 29, 2019