Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bryce Funeral Home, Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Bryce Funeral Home, Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Jude the Apostle Church
Wynantskill, NY
Thomas J. Ryan Obituary
Wynantskill - Thomas J. Ryan, 68, formerly of Edwards Road died Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Great Barrington Health Center, MA after a long illness.Born in Troy, he was son of the late John Joseph Ryan and Margaret Mary Jolivette Ryan and husband of the late Jill A. Sharpe Ryan. He had resided in Wynantskill all his life and was a graduate of Catholic Central High School.Tom was a Vice President at Seagroatt-Riccardi LTD in Latham for 22 years, retiring in 2010.He was a member of the Hibernian Club, the Evergreen Cemetery Association Board and enjoyed golfing, skiing, running and traveling with his social circle.Survivors include a daughter, Meagan (Paul) Sirovy, Clarksburg, MD; a son, Jordan Ryan, Wynantskill; two grandchildren, Mikayla C. Lynch and Morgan E. Lynch; his siblings, Timothy (Maureen) Ryan, GA, Terrance (Lynn) Ryan, NC, Patrick (Kristie) Ryan, Brunswick and David (Debbie) Ryan, Poestenkill, a brother-in-law, William Allendorph and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Christine Allendorph.Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 4-7 PM.Funeral service will be held Monday, at 9:00 AM at the funeral home and at 9:30 PM at St. Jude the Apostle Church Wynantskill where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Anthony Ligato, Pastor.Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery Wynantskill.Flowers freely accepted from Worthington Flowers Wynantskill. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit https://www.brycefuneralhome.com/notices/Thomas-Ryan http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-j-ryan
Published in The Record on Aug. 18, 2019
