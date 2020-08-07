1/1
Thomas Joseph Malone
Troy-Thomas Joseph Malone, 97, entered into the loving arms of our Lord on August 5, 2020. Tom was born in Troy on May 15, 1923, to the late Thomas M. and Catherine (Murnane) Malone. He is survived by his loving family: his two daughters, Patricia (William) Kehn and Joan (Charles) Flynn; and grandchildren, Daniel Kehn, Marcy (Brian) Pickert, Kelly (Gerald) Pasinella, Charles Flynn, Patricia (Jason) Adams, Erin (Matthew) Ingold and Christopher (Dianne) Flynn; his greatgrandchildren, Eva Pickert, Aidan Pickert, Alex Flynn, Devin Flynn, Sienna Adams, Lilly Adams, Hannah Flynn, Charlie Flynn, and Avila Ingold. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 73 years, Millicent (Comeau) Malone and his younger brother, Donald Malone. Tom was a proud graduate of La Salle Institute in Troy. After high school, Tom married the love of his life, Millicent, and began his decades-long and very successful career with the New York State Division of the Budget, retiring in 1978. Always a smart dresser with an eye for detail and style, Tom enjoyed working part-time for many years at the former Kelly Clothes. He adored his two loving daughters, Patricia and Joan, and delighted in taking them, as children, to local parades and on long walks. Tom loved to play golf, but baseball was perhaps his favorite pastime. Whether watching his beloved Yankees on TV or listening to an evening game on the radio while smoking his pipe from the comfort of his porch, this was one of his favorite ways to relax and unwind. Tom and Millicent enjoyed summers at their camp in Babcock Lake, vacations to Hampton Beach, and their winter getaways to West Palm Beach, Fla. A true gentleman, Tom will always be remembered for his integrity and strength of character, his generous spirit, his love of family, and his deep faith. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Community Hospice and to the caring staff at The Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center who loved Tom and gave such special care to him during his stay. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to LaSalle Institute, 174 Williams Road, Troy, NY 12180. Arrangements are by the Doran Funeral Home in Troy. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-joseph-malone


Published in The Record from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
