|
|
Troy- Thomas J. Kussler, 80 formerly of Grafton, passed away on Sunday October 6, 2019 at Samaritan Hospital.Born in Watervliet, he was the son of Thomas A. Kussler and Anna Donovan Kussler and the loving husband to Helen McConnell Kussler.Thomas served in the National Guard, he worked for Callahan Industries as a Loader Operator, and he was a member of Union #106 and #158.In addition to his wife Helen, Thomas is survived by his children Thomas E. Kussler, Salvatore (Alesia) Giuliano, Donna Lucey, his grandchildren Christine Matson, Thomas (Heather) Giuliano, Anthony Giuliano, Erica White, Heather Giuliano, his great grandchildren, Katheryn Matson, Jacob Matson, Elexis Strack, Annie Dragon, Tyler Giuliano, Aaliyah Dewitt, his brother Jack (Patricia) Kussler and sisters Betty Ann (Jack Wilcox) Robertti and Mary Ann Bellows, also survived by several nieces.Family and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday October 8, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with funeral service at 1:00 pm at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Troy. Memorial donations in memory of Thomas may be made to St. Jude the Apostle Church, 43 Brookside Avenue, Wynantskill, NY 12198. www.mcloughlinmason.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-kussler
Published in The Record on Oct. 7, 2019