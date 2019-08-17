|
|
TroyThomas O. Daniels Jr, 63 “Dooley”, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Thomas was the son of the late Thomas O. Daniels Sr. and Geneva Daniels. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Dorothy Daniels and their son Trey Daniels (Ely).Thomas was the Grandpa to; Thomas Daniels IV, Elian Daniels and Jaxson Daniels. He is also survived by his siblings, Barbara Daniels, Pattie Hicks and Eric Daniels, Godsons; Elijah Daniels and Jackie Robinson Jr. He will also be remembered by numerous, nieces, nephews and close friends.Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 9am-11am at Sweet Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2-4 Ten Broeck St., Albany, New York. Services will begin at 11am with interment following at Elmwood Hill Cemetery (Troy).To leave a special message for the family online please visit, NewComerAlbany.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-o-daniels-jr
Published in The Record on Aug. 18, 2019