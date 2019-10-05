|
|
Tillie Williamson Halfmoon, 95, of Lower Newtown Rd. died Friday October 4, 2019 at her residence.Funeral services will be Wednesday at 9:15 from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 10 am at St. Peter and St. Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Cohoes. Interment will be in St. Peter and St. Paul Cemetery, Waterford.Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5-7 pm. A Panachyda Service will be held at 7 pm.To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in The Record on Oct. 6, 2019