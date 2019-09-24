|
|
Troy - Tracy A. Wiita, 64, of Central Avenue died suddenly Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at her residence.Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late Richard A. Wiita and Ruth A. McElligott Wiita. Tracy was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, class of 1972 and earned her Bachelor’s in Mathematics from St. Bonaventure University, class of 1976.Tracy was a Finance Manager for General Electric before becoming an educatorShe loved organic gardening.Survivors include her brother, Timothy (Patricia) Wiita, Maineville, OH; her nieces, Eilzabeth Wiita Huff and Caroline Wiita; and her uncle, John (Jeanne) McElligott.Services will be private.To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/tracy-a-wiita
Published in The Record on Sept. 27, 2019