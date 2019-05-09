|
|
Troy - Tracy Johnson, 51, passed away on Friday May 3, 2019 at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. She was born on February 4, 1968 to Edward Johnson, Jr., and Yvonne Bennett, who preceded her in death.She grew up in Greenburgh, NY, where she attended school in the Greenburgh Public School System.Tracy was a very fun loving and funny person who would always keep you laughing. She also liked to dress nice and look good.She moved to Albany, NY in 1996 and then to Troy where she resided with her youngest son Dayvon until she was called home.She is survived by her sons Trayvon, Antwon, Tra’cee, Dayvon and daughter Yvonne; sisters Misty Bennett, Kim Johnson, Nakpangi Johnson, Joi Johnson Culler (Steven); father Edward Johnson, Jr., nieces Taraji Grier, Diajah Grier, Sanai Culler, Aspyn Culler and brother-in-law Moshe Grier. She also leaves behind the extended Burnett and Johnson Families and a host of other family and friends who loved her dearly.Calling hours will be held Saturday, May 11 from 12 Noon to 2:00pm (during which time memories will be shared) at Simmons Funeral Home, 218 2nd Avenue, Troy, NY 12180. Online guestbook at www.simmonsfuneral.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/tracy-johnson
Published in The Record on May 10, 2019