Sand Lake - Tracy L. Shepard, 52, of Taborton Road died Monday, December 16, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital after a long illness.Born in Troy, she was daughter of Thomas A. Shepard and Carolyn A. Hansen Shepard of Wynantskill and wife of Daniel M. McGuirk. She was raised in Troy and resided in Wynantskill and the past 20 years in Sand Lake, was a 1985 graduate of Troy High School and attended Hudson Valley Community College.Tracy was owner and office manager for McGuirk Contracting in Sand Lake for the past 3 years. She was a US Navy veteran stationed in Australia.Survivors in addition to her husband and parents include her children, Cassandra Rae Shepard (Christopher) Wachtel, Averill Park, Randi Alexandra (Justin DiDominico) Malo, Brunswick, Gabriella Lynn Malo, Sand Lake and Chase Anthony Shepard, Sand Lake; a grandson, Lucian DiDomenico; her siblings, Thomas (Dawn) Shepard, Troy, Kelly (Alex Zadonick) Shepard, Lansingburgh and Joshua (Erika) Shepard, Wynantskill; a cousin and best friend, Tara Walker, Cohoes and several nieces, nephews and cousins.Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4-6:45PM with a funeral service at 7PM.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Tracy Shepard to the Mohawk and Hudson River Humane Society 3 Oakland Avenue Menands, NY 12204. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/tracy-l-shepard
Published in The Record on Dec. 18, 2019