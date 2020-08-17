Mary, Louis and family,



Please know you all are in our prayers. Sending sincere and heartfelt condolences to each of you. Words cannot express how much we would love to be there to support you all. Troy was an amazing young man and we are so blessed to have known him. Take care our dear friends. Until we see each other again.



"Ba-con grease, Ba-con grease..." Some things you just can't forget.



Much love,



Rob and Margarett Gillis and Family,



Aylmer, Quebec, Canada

Robert Gillis

Friend