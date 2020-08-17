TROY - Troy Burke Foley, 31, of Troy died August 13, 2020. Born in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, he was the son of Louis M. Foley and Mary Nancy Hannigan Foley. Troy was a graduate of La Salle Institute and completed courses at Albany University and HVCC. He was employed by the NYS Dept. of Tax and Finance. Troy was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, playing sports and enjoyed music. Troy had a quick wit and a great sense of humor. He was generous, charitable, kind and a wonderful uncle. He had a huge heart, was so loving and will be greatly missed. Troy was the beloved brother to Jonathan Foley, Michael Foley (Ariane Nazroo), Louis Foley (Maggie Wilson), and Rita Foley and the loving uncle to Sasha and Claire Foley. He also leaves behind several aunts and uncles, and many cousins and friends. The wake will be held Wednesday, August 19th at Sacred Heart Church, 310 Spring Ave., Troy from 4 until 7; masks are to be worn and social distancing is expected. The funeral will be held Thursday, August 20th at the church at 10:30 a.m. The burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Troy at 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 22nd. In memory of Troy, donations may be made to the ALS Association or to UNICEF. http://www.lastingmemories.com/troy-burke-foley