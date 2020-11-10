Mechanicville-Tyrek J. Brace, a truck driver and resident of Mechanicville, NY, died unexpectedly on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the age of 27. Tyrek will be received in heaven by his grandmother Theresa M. Brace and his grandfather Joseph Davis Sr. Tyrek is survived by his wife, Sadie Brace and their son Joseph Brace; his parents Tamika Brace and Rayshawn McGee; his grandparents Herbert Christian and Nancy Christian, Keith McGee and Theresa McGee and Lynn Johnson; his godmother Marilyn Chillis; his siblings Rayshawn Johnson, Deshanae Arnold, Uneek Arnold, Amazhalahn Arnold, Eisha Dow, Rayshawn Dow, Dante McGee, Tyasia McGee; his stepbrothers and sisters Shane Perez, Amanda Deluke, Tylyn Mosley, Tiana Mosley, and Christa Deluke; his favorite aunt in the whole wide world Tina Brace (Freeman) and her husband DeAndre Freeman; his special Uncle Steven Robtoy; his closest cousins Franky Tirado and Isaiah McFarland; his best friends Brandon Herald, his wife and kids, and Chad Sandercox; his boxing coaches Samuel Bunch and Vincent Kittle, as well as his nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles, and a slew of friends and co-workers. Tyrek was born in Schenectady, NY on March 12, 1993 to Tamika Brace and Rayshawn McGee. He graduated from Troy High school in 2012. On July 28, 2018 he married Sadie Brace, who he met in high school. On September 20, 2018, respectively, he welcomed his son, Joseph Brace, who was the mostimportant part of his life. Tyrek was a devoted father and avid boxer. He enjoyed fishing and spending time on the water whenever he could. Tyrek was a country boy who wanted to spend his life on a farm. He was nothing short of a go-getter who did anything to be a better man than the day before. Tyrek loved the Lord and was a devoted church man. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 12 at 1pm at Parson’s Memorial Church of God in Christ, 5 Catherine St., Schenectady. Friends and family may visit Thursday 11:30am – 1pm prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Park View Cemetery, Schenectady. Masks will be required and all current COVID-19 regulations will be followed. For those who wish, flowers and condolences may be sent directly to the church. Memorial donations to benefit Tyrek’s son Joseph may be sent: Care of Sadie Brace, 179 Congress St., Apt 1, Cohoes, NY 12047. Arrangements have been entrusted to Light’s Funeral Home, Schenectady. To express online condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com
