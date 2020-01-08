Home

Albany- In Loving Memory Of Valena Shepherd, who was called home to be with her parents Helen Lonnie-Mae Horton Shepherd, James A Shepherd, and her late husband Roberto Colon in Albany New York on January 5th 2020 at the age of 62.Valena leaves behind her sister Jaime Shepherd and twin brother Virgil Shepherd and 3 sons; Albert Shepherd, James Shepherd Styles and Justin Martinez (Dana Lionel Shepherd).She also leaves behind her grandchildren Davyon J. Styles, Shyanne and Samoi Shepherd and great grandson Mason Julian.Besides her parents and husband, Valena was predeceased by her brother the late Dana (Bernard) Shepherd.She was loved by her family and friends. Valena was a 30 year resident of Albany, N.Y. she was known and loved by all. She was very proud of her children and she had a big heart for all who knew her. We love you Valena L Shepherd you will be in our hearts and forever missed.Relatives and friends are invited to call 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie, where a memorial gathering will be held.To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/valena-shepherd
Published in The Record on Jan. 9, 2020
