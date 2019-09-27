|
|
North Greenbush - Veronica Brosky Cox, 93, of Blooming Grove Drive died Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Van Rensselaer Manor after a long illness.Born in Cohoes, she was daughter of the late Adam Brosky and Ethel Micewicz Brosky and wife of the late William Cox. They married in April of 1947. She was raised in Watervliet and resided in South Troy for many years before moving back to the family residence in Watervliet and was a graduate of Watervliet High School.Mrs. Cox was a machine operator for Tek Hughes in Watervliet, retiring in 1988.She was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Troy.Survivors include her children, David G. (DeeDee) Cox, Stillwater, Denise A. (Frank) Gilanelli, NJ, Robert (Joanne) Cox, Latham, Susan C. (John Jr.) Brady, Troy, Donna J. (James) Connor, Wilton and Kathleen C. (Wayne) Geiser, West Sand Lake; 7 grandchildren, Christine (Bill) Good, David (Amy Chen) Cox, Nicholas Gilanelli, Kara (Corey) Taylor, Nicole (Matt) Guilfoy, Brendan Brady and Jaclyn (Matt) Heiser; 3 great grandchildren, Violet and Rowan Good and Ophelia Taylor and several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 3-6 PM.Funeral service will be held Monday, at 9 AM at the funeral home and at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph's Church Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery MenandsA special thank you to the staff of Van Rensselaer Manor B1 for their loving care.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Veronica Cox to the Van Rensselaer Manor Activities Department 85 Blooming Grove Drive Troy, NY 12180. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/veronica-brosky-cox
Published in The Record on Sept. 29, 2019