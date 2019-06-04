Home

Veronica Ronnie (St. John) Larin Obituary
Brunswick - A memorial service is being held for Veronica “Ronnie” (St. John) Larin, 88, who crossed over October 4, 2018 peacefully surrounded by loving family. Born in Cadyville, NY, she was the daughter of the late Herbert St. John and the late Sophronia Ethel Pelkey St. John and the wife for 67 years of the late Jean “Bud” Larin. She was a graduate of Boonville High School and held numerous jobs in the accounting field. Ronnie liked to cook, bowl, play bingo, do crossword puzzles, was an avid animal lover and a huge fan of golfer Tiger Woods. She was also a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Ronnie was a gentle, warm, loving person. She is survived by her three children, Daniel (Luella) Larin, Linda (late Robert) Haner, and Bonnie Bornt; seven grandchildren, Nathan Larin, Rachel (Dan) Kreski, Randall (Kathleen) Haner, Matthew (Lisa) Haner, Shannon Carothers (David Hubbard), Brandi (Joseph Bellmore) Bornt, and Joshua Bornt; 19 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a devoted lifetime friend, Fred (late Rose) Toussaint. Ronnie was predeceased by her siblings, Elizabeth (late Frank) Cocca, Pearl (late Aubrey) McCanney, Herbert (late Dolores) St. John and Shirley (late William) Howard. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Daniel D. Purcell Funeral Home, Troy on Friday, June 7 from 4 until 8 p.m. Burial will be private. http://www.lastingmemories.com/veronica-ronnie-st-john-larin-1
Published in The Record on June 5, 2019
