On June 11, 2020, Victoria Breault Mitchell found peace after a 2-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease and a brief struggle with Covid 19. She was the wife of the late Martin J. Mitchell and daughter of the late Arthur and Catherine Breault.Born on April 29, 1929, Vicky resided in Waterford NY for 86 years before moving to RI to be closer to family. She graduated from Waterford High School and retired from Norton Company in Watervliet NY. Vicky was also a volunteer at Our Lady of Hope Residence in Latham NY, the St Vincent de Paul Society and Faith Formation Program at St. Mary’s Church in Waterford NY. While she enjoyed living in the Ocean State and all her friends at the Village at Waterman Lake and ultimately St. Antoine’s Residence, Victoria never lost her NY state of mind.From North Carolina, Vicky is survived by her daughter Michele andson-in-law GaryStorr,and her grandsons Tristan and Kyler. From Rhode Island, she is survived by her daughter Maura and son-in-law Doug Beck, and her grandsons Mitchell (Alexis), Martin, and Keith. Vicky is also survived by her brother Edward (Carol) Breault of Latham NY and brother-in-law John Terrence (Mary Ann) Mitchell of Delmar NY. “Tora” is survived by several nieces and nephews and is pre-deceased by her sister Betty McEnroe and brother Jack Breault.A funeral mass and commitment ceremony will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Waterford NY on Saturday August 8, 2020 at 11:00am. A private burial will be held at the Saratoga National Cemetery in Stillwater NY. Arrangements are with Brendese Funeral Home in Waterford, NY.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at 60 Walnut St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 or JDRF.org. http://www.lastingmemories.com/victoria-breault-mitchell
Published in The Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.