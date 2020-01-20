|
Troy - Vincent J. "Vince" Castiglione, 85, of Troy, passed away after a long illness on Monday, January 6, 2020.Born in Troy on August 11, 1934, Vincent was the son of the late Salvadore and Sara (Schilato) Castiglione. He was the devoted husband of 62 years to Liane C. (Speciale) Castiglione.Loving father of Vincent D. (Jude) Castiglione and Dina Castiglione.Cherished grandfather of Frank and Alyssa Castiglione.Dearest brother to the late Mary (John) Cardinuto and the late Jean (the late Gene) Sestito.Several nieces and nephews also survive.Raised in Troy where he was a lifelong resident, Vince graduated from Troy High School, class of 1952. He was employed with Grand Union Supermarket for 35 years and lastly the State of New York where he retired from after 9 years.Vincent was a member and a communicant of St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh.He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren who were his pride and joy. Vince enjoyed attending his grandchildren's activities like his grandson's baseball games and his granddaughters recitals. He was a simple man who enjoyed being with his family who were his utmost priority, especially around the holidays. He also enjoyed spending summers in his son's pool. Vincent loved to watch the Oakland Raiders and was an avid fan.Relatives and friends may call from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday January 24th at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd (Route 2) Watervliet. A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated at 9 o'clock on Saturday, January 25th at St. Augustine Church corner of 4th Avenue and 115th Street in Lansingburgh. Interment will take place at a later date.The family would like to thank Dr. Poli, Dr. Wales and Dr. Dhanni for their consideration and care shown to Vince.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Fresenius Kidney Care Albany Dialysis Center, 64 Shaker Rd., Albany, NY 12204, the Northeast Kidney Foundation, 22 Colvin Ave, Albany, NY 12206 or the American Diabetes Association, 5 Pine West Plaza #505, Albany, NY 12205.To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Record on Jan. 22, 2020