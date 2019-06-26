|
|
East Poestenkill- Virginia M. (Swankey) Bailey, 90, a lifelong resident of Poestenkill, died peacefully Monday, January 28, 2019 at the Eddy Heritage House Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Troy following a short illness.Born in Poestenkill, June 7, 1928, “Ginny” was the daughter of the late Walter C. and Henrietta (Momrow) Swankey and for over 61 years the wife of Donald R. “Donnie” Bailey of East Poestenkill who died after her passing on March 20, 2019. Ginny and Don were married June 15, 1957.Mrs. Bailey was a graduate of Troy High School’s Class of 1946 and the former Troy Business College earning an Associate’s Degree in English and Library Resources.For over 46 years she was employed as the Director of the Architect’s Library at Rensselaer Institute in Troy. She worked diligently to gather and provide the appropriate material for the Architectural Engineering Department staff and students with whom she enjoyed and took great pride in assisting.Virginia was a life member of the First Baptist Church of East Poestenkill. She was an avid reader and always enjoyed going for Sunday drives with Donnie, especially in her favorite red Ford LTD convertible.Mrs. Bailey is survived by her nephews and nieces, Mark (Christine Parslow) Swankey and Michael R. (Julie Randall) Swankey, all of East Poestenkill and Maribeth L. Swankey of Thailand, three great nieces, Nicole M. (Brian Landry) Swankey of Cohoes, Kaimeisha R. Swankey of Albany and Melanie O. McGraw of Saratoga. In addition to her parents and late husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Donald W. “Bub” Swankey who died June 19, 2019.Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service to be held at the Woodside Cemetery, 56 Road in East Poestenkill on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. There will be no public calling.Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the Fund in loving memory of Virginia M. Bailey. http://www.lastingmemories.com/virginia-m-swankey-bailey
Published in The Record on June 27, 2019