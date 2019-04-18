|
|
Walter F. Wehnau, 91, of North Greenbush passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 17, 2019 surrounded by family. Walter was born in West Sand Lake to the late Madison and Myra Holdridge Wehnau. He graduated Cobleskill Agricultural College where he met his wife Ruth Hoshko they later married and settled in North Greenbush. Walter retired from the Maintenance Department for Hudson Valley Community College. Walter was on the board of directors for Rensselaer County Schaghticoke Fair.Predeceased by his wife, Ruth Wehnau, siblings Dora, Paul and Norman Wehnau.Walter is survived by his five children Eleanor Weidman, Wesley Wehnau, Ada Hoenninger, Mark Wehnau, Martha Reed, two brothers: Duane and Ralph Wehnau, six Grandchildren Wayne, Amanda, Katie, Amy, Jared, Tanner, and four great grandchildren Wyatt, Meghan, Gabrielle, Zachary. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his graveside funeral 11:00 am Saturday at Bloomingrove Cemetery Route 4 Defreestville, NY.The family has requested in lieu of flowers to make contributions to Schaghticoke Fair Memorial Fund in Memoory of Walter. 69 Stillwater Bridge Rd. Schaghticoke, NY 12154. http://www.lastingmemories.com/walter-f-wehnau
Published in The Record on Apr. 19, 2019