North Carolina- Walter G. Downey, 70, of Hendersonville, NC passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born on March 7, 1950 in Louisville, KY to the late Walter and Ruby Parrigan Downey. A graduate of La Salle Institute in 1968 he then attended Hudson Valley Community College both in Troy, NY. Walter worked in transportation with his last job being in Portland, Maine. He lived in Portland for over 25 years before returning to Schenectady NY. Upon returning he became the caregiver of his aunt Marie Willey (Don) until her passing. Aunt Marie raised Walter, his brother and sister after their mother passed at a young age. Surviving to cherish his memory is a brother, Tom Downey and wife Karen; two sisters, Carolyn Bittner and fiancé William and Vida Daniel and husband Mike; and several nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at a later date. To offer online condolences please visit www.mtnviewcremation.com
