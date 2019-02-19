|
West Sand Lake - Joan J. Sell Chapple, 87, died Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Van Rensselaer Manor and her husband, Warren W. Chapple, 92, died Monday, February 18, 2019 at the home of his son, Marc.Joan was born and educated in Eaton Rapids, MI and Warren was born in Plattsburgh, NY and they had resided in West Sand Lake for the past 34 years. In November of 2018, they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.Joan was a seamstress for Standard Manufacturing in Lansingburgh for many years and also a homemaker for many years and Warren was a service technician for Hart's Fuel Service, Inc. in West Sand Lake for many years, retiring 30 years ago. Upon retirement, he worked at Country True Value. They also owned and operated Chapple's Woodworking and Doll Furniture for many years.Warren was a Navy veteran of World War II and an avid NY Mets fan.Joan and Warren are survived by two sons, Bruce B. Chapple, Troy and Marc M. (Patricia) Chapple, Averill Park, three grandchildren, Kari (Keith) Hankle and Brian (Lea Peplowski) and Brittany Chapple; 3 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Warren was also survived by a brother, Emerson Chapple. Joan was predeceased by two sisters, Vivian Sell and Verma Emanatian and Warren by two sisters, Frances and Dorothy.Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4-7 PM.Funeral service will be held Saturday at 10 AM at the funeral home with Rev. Karyl Hopp, officiating.Interment will be in Elmwood Hill Cemetery Troy.The family would like to thank the staff of B1 at the Van Rensselaer Manor for all their care over the past 6 years.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Joan Jane Chapple to the of NENY 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405 Albany, NY 12205 and in lieu of flowers for Warren to The Community Hospice (Gift Processing Center) 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208 .
Published in The Record on Feb. 20, 2019