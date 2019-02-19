|
|
West Sand Lake - Joan J. Sell Chapple, 87, died Sunday, February 17, 2019, and her husband, Warren W. Chapple, 92, died Monday, February 18, 2019.Calling at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Friday from 4-7 PM. Funeral service Saturday at 10 AM at the funeral home. To sign the guest book, view the video, complete obituary, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/warren-w-and-joan-j-sell-chapple-1
Published in The Record on Feb. 22, 2019