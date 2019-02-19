Home

Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
West Sand Lake - Joan J. Sell Chapple, 87, died Sunday, February 17, 2019, and her husband, Warren W. Chapple, 92, died Monday, February 18, 2019.Calling at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Friday from 4-7 PM. Funeral service Saturday at 10 AM at the funeral home. To sign the guest book, view the video, complete obituary, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/warren-w-and-joan-j-sell-chapple-1
Published in The Record on Feb. 22, 2019
