JOHNSONVILLE: Wayne H. Akin, 78, of Akin Rd, died peacefully in the comfort of his home on Saturday, September 28, 2019 with his loving and faithful family at his side. Wayne was born in Valley Falls, NY on April 18, 1941. He was the son of the late Ralph and Grace Marshall Akin, and was a 1958 graduate of Hoosic Valley Central School.A hard worker all of his life, Wayne began working on the family farm as a young boy and continued his career there his whole life. He and his brother Richard operated the Akin Brothers Dairy Farm. Wayne also operated a retail milk route through the communities of Johnsonville, Mechanicville, Schaghticoke and Valley Falls for many years. He served the Hoosic Valley School District for 40 years as a bus driver and later as the Transportation Supervisor.Wayne was a faithful and active member of the Christ United Methodist Church in Johnsonville, serving as the Chairman of Trustees for 41 years. He devoted countless hours to making sure the church was well cared for. He also served on the Republican Committee for the Town of Schaghticoke for many years. Wayne cherished Sunday dinners with his wife, children and grandchildren at the farm, and visiting on the porch. After retirement Wayne enjoyed wintering in Florida.Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 59 years, Helen Geren Akin, whom he married on November 12, 1960, his children Wayne (Debbie) Akin of Johnsonville, Dianne (Dan) White of Melrose, David Akin (Heather McConkey) of Schaghticoke and Denise (Michael) Reilly of Valley Falls, 11 adoring grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, his brother James (Karen) Akin of Lexington, KY and sisters-in-law Joan and Winnie Akin along with many nieces and nephews.Wayne was predeceased by his brothers Bruce and Richard Akin and his daughter-in-law, Beverly Akin.Calling hours will be Monday from 4-7PM at Christ United Methodist Church, 22 Bridge St., Johnsonville. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 10AM at CUMC with burial to follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Schaghticoke.In lieu of flowers, Wayne’s family asks that remembrances be made to Christ United Methodist Church, PO Box 12, Johnsonvlle, NY 12094 in memory of Wayne H. Akin.Visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com for directions to the church and to leave condolences. http://www.lastingmemories.com/wayne-h-akin
Published in The Record on Sept. 29, 2019