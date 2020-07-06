Troy - Wilhelmina (Wilma) Curtis Gundersen, 100, of Troy, New York passed away at her residence at Beechwood on July 6, 2020 . Wilma was born on April 1, 1920 in Worester, MA to the late Allen Curtis and Carrie Wilhelmina Petersen Curtis. She graduated from Simmons College in 1941 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Home Economics. She married Rolf Gundersen on June 2, 1942.Wilma worked for GE in Lynn, Massachusetts as a chemist while Rolf was sent to Ft. Raleigh Kansas in 1942.Wilma leaves behind their daughters, Karin (Michael) Brothers of Toronto Canada, Turi MacCombie (David Neelon) of Amherst MA and Carol Haid of Troy. She also leaves behind grandchildren, Kirstin (Mark) Thomas, Marlys (Gordon) Rowcliffe, Soren (Val) Brothers and great grandchildren, Lila (DuVaughn) Beckford and Declan Higgins. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Rolf and grandchildren, Nicholas Brothers and Juliana Spear.Wilma was a member of the First Reformed Church in Wynantskill for over 60 years and was a member of the Rensselaer County Historical Society, Ilium Club and was a charter member of the Van Rensselaer Chapter, NSDAR.The family would like to thank Beechwood and Doctors Morris and Sulzman for their kindness and care they had given her through the years.Those who wish to remember Wilma in a special way may make a donation in her memory to the Van Rensselaer Chapter, NSDAR, 8 Victoria Ave. Troy, NY 12180.A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.Interment will be in Brookside Cemetery Barberville. To sign the guest book and light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com
