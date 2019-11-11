Home

Professor Emeritus William Boyce

Professor Emeritus William Boyce Obituary
Colonie - RPI Professor Emeritus William Edward Boyce, 88, of Bell Tower Drive died Monday, November 4, 2019, at his residence.  Funeral service at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, State and Third Streets Troy on Saturday at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be at the church at 12:00 pm prior to the service.  Contributions to Unity House of Troy, Inc. 2431 6th Ave. Troy, NY 12180. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in The Record on Nov. 14, 2019
