Brunswick - William C. Duncan, Sr., 79, of Liberty Road died suddenly Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital.Born in Troy, he was son of the late Matthew C. Duncan Sr. and Myrtle Haynes Duncan and husband of the late Carol Anselment Duncan, who died in July of 2018. He resided in Brunswick all his life and was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School.Bill owned and operated Duncan's Automotive Service, Inc in Cohoes for 40 years, retiring in 2012.As an avid boater, he was a member of Troy Motorboat and Canoe and the Coxsackie Yacht Club and he was a communicant of Trinity Episcopal Church in Lansingburgh .Survivors include a son, William C. (Jenine) Duncan, Jr., Schaghticoke; a daughter - Stacey (Todd) Matala, Valley Falls; six grandchildren, Cassondra Duncan, Anthony Upton, Dominique Duncan, Jennifer Duncan and Ryan and Brooke Matala; 5 great grandchildren, Sara, Aiden, Brooklynn, Luke and Landon; a brother, Matthew (Penny) Duncan Jr., Brunswick; a sister, June Wetherwax, Poestenkill and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Sheri A. Duncan.Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 4-7 PM.Funeral service will be held Tuesday at 10 AM at the funeral home with Rev. Desmond Francis, officiating.Interment will be in Elmwood Hill Cemetery Troy.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of William C. Duncan, Sr. to the Speigletown Volunteer Fire Company 146 Speigletown Road Troy, NY 12182 . To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-c-duncan-sr
Published in The Record on Dec. 28, 2019
