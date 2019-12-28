|
|
William Edward Lorensen, 73, passed away December 12 at Dominican Hospital, Santa Cruz, CA.Bill was the loving husband of Terri and devoted father of Jennifer (John) Hanrahan of Santa Cruz, and son Eric, who predeceased him. He also leaves behind his best pal, Buddy.He was the son of the late Bill and Elsie Lorensen of Lansingburgh, NY.Bill was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute of Troy, NY with a BS in Mathematics and an MS in Computer Science. AT RPI, he was a brother of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity.He began his career at the Watervliet Arsenal, Maggs Laboratory in 1968. After 10 years at the Arsenal, he followed his friend, Dave to GE R & D. His contributions in the everchanging world of computer science were vast. Bill was many things. Aside from being a brilliant scientist, he was a proud member of “Fifth Graders with Beer”, and was once a short order cook!A Celebration of Bill’s life will be planned for June 2020 in the Albany, NY area. In honor of Bill’s scientific contributions, a memorial research fund has been created at: www.sci.utah.edu/the-institute/donate.htmlDonations may also be made to Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave, Schenectady, NY 12302. http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-edward-lorensen
Published in The Record on Dec. 30, 2019