Troy-William (Bill) F. Jubic, 69, died Thursday November 19, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 11:30 am at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 119 Broad St., Waterford. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Waterford. Due to pandemic regulations, masks are required and social distancing and occupancy limitation will be observed. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com