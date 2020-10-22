JOHNSONVILLE- William G. Burns, 50, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, unexpectedly after a brief illness. Born on Dec. 2, 1969; son of Merrill and Rose Mary Burns. Bill was a hard worker all his life and was a perfectionist at everything he did. He was a straightforward and honest person. He loved his family and friends and was respected by all. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working around the yard on his tractor. Most recently he worked as head of maintenance at Ross Valve for 10 years and had been a mechanic for Laidlaw and worked for Black & White Taxi, Noel’s Machine Shop, and was always involved in all aspects of construction. He is survived by a daughter, Jamie Lee Hamilton of Schenectady; a son, James Maloney (Crystal) of Johnsonville; his girlfriend, Kathleen Keary of Johnsonville; siblings, Janet Dufty of Pleasantdale, Lorelei Pettibone (Tim) of Cohoes, Lynn Lewandusky (Frank) of Burden Lake, Frances Giroux (Paul) of Troy, and Jacqueline (Burns) Pazdur (Dave) of Johnsonville; and two grandsons, one granddaughter, many nieces and nephews, and lots of friends. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his lifelong companion Colleen Maloney, his siblings Ross Pettibone, Donna Rehm, Sandra Wilder and Stanley Pettibone. A memorial will be held at Bill’s home on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. Burial will be at 3:30pm in the family plot in West Hoosick Cemetery. Arrangements by Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Schaghticoke (518)753-4511. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-g-burns