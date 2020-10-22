1/1
William G. Burns
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHNSONVILLE- William G. Burns, 50, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, unexpectedly after a brief illness. Born on Dec. 2, 1969; son of Merrill and Rose Mary Burns. Bill was a hard worker all his life and was a perfectionist at everything he did. He was a straightforward and honest person. He loved his family and friends and was respected by all. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working around the yard on his tractor. Most recently he worked as head of maintenance at Ross Valve for 10 years and had been a mechanic for Laidlaw and worked for Black & White Taxi, Noel’s Machine Shop, and was always involved in all aspects of construction. He is survived by a daughter, Jamie Lee Hamilton of Schenectady; a son, James Maloney (Crystal) of Johnsonville; his girlfriend, Kathleen Keary of Johnsonville; siblings, Janet Dufty of Pleasantdale, Lorelei Pettibone (Tim) of Cohoes, Lynn Lewandusky (Frank) of Burden Lake, Frances Giroux (Paul) of Troy, and Jacqueline (Burns) Pazdur (Dave) of Johnsonville; and two grandsons, one granddaughter, many nieces and nephews, and lots of friends. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his lifelong companion Colleen Maloney, his siblings Ross Pettibone, Donna Rehm, Sandra Wilder and Stanley Pettibone. A memorial will be held at Bill’s home on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. Burial will be at 3:30pm in the family plot in West Hoosick Cemetery. Arrangements by Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Schaghticoke (518)753-4511. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-g-burns


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Schaghticoke - Schaghticoke
173 Main Street
Schaghticoke, NY 12154
(518) 753-4511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TroyRecord.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 22, 2020
Kathy,

I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and Bill's family.
Erin Purcell Vaughn
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved