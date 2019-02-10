|
Saratoga - William “Bill” Paul Gibbs, 67, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019.Bill was the son of the late William L. and Ruth Spain Gibbs, of Troy, NY. Bill had a great gift for creativity and the artistic talent to build everything from simple projects to homes in his life-long career in carpentry and construction.He is predeceased by his brother-in-law and friend, Ed Duggan.He is survived by his siblings, Susan Duggan, Marcia (Richard) Stevens, Thomas (Nancy) Gibbs, and Patricia (Gregory) Burch, his nephew, Steven Duggan, and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.In keeping with Bill’s wishes, there will be no funeral services held. A celebration of Bill’s life will be held privately at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bill’s name to Mary’s Haven Hospice, 35 New Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-bill-paul-gibbs
Published in The Record on Feb. 11, 2019