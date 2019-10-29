|
|
Wynantskill-William J. Roach, 92 died October 28, 2019.Family and friends are invited to funeral mass at 10:00 am on Saturday November 2, 2019 at St. Jude the Apostle Church 43 Brookside Ave, Wynantskill. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to John H. Clinton Funeral Home now located at the Wynantskill Funeral Home, 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill, NY 12198.Please visit www.johnhclinton.com or www.wynantskilfh.com.
Published in The Record on Oct. 30, 2019