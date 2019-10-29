Home

POWERED BY

Services
John H. Clinton Funeral Home
294 Whiteview Rd
Wynantskill, NY 12198
(518) 274-1011
Resources
More Obituaries for William Roach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Roach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. Roach Obituary
Wynantskill-William J. Roach, 92 died October 28, 2019.Family and friends are invited to funeral mass at 10:00 am on Saturday November 2, 2019 at St. Jude the Apostle Church 43 Brookside Ave, Wynantskill. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to John H. Clinton Funeral Home now located at the Wynantskill Funeral Home, 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill, NY 12198.Please visit www.johnhclinton.com or www.wynantskilfh.com.
Published in The Record on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now