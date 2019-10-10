|
Wynantskill, New York - William "Wasyl” Kutzer, 93, beloved husband for over 68 years to Rose (Klem) Kutzer of Wynantskill, peacefully entered into eternal life at home with his family present on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.Born in Kalyczawa, Ukraine, he was the son of the late Nykola and Anna (Tchoryk) Kocur. He was the first student in his Ukrainian village to complete the highest level of education possible. In 1944, at the age of 18, he entered and fought for three years in the Ukrainian Underground Army for the freedom of Ukraine, which made him so proud. During this time, he graduated with high honors in Officer Training School and became second in command of his unit. In 1947, he entered Germany to be protected by the American Army.On March 17, 1950, he migrated to America and started working in coal mines in Pennsylvania before moving to Troy, NY. He became a master mason and began working on May 23, 1950 at Allegheny Ludlum Steel in Watervliet. He retired in December 1991 after 41 years of dedicated service. The Catholic religion, love of God, family, and his Ukrainian heritage were of utmost importance to him.He was a founding member of the Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Troy where the last Liturgy was celebrated on June 1, 2019. He was a member of the Ukrainian Congress Committee, Ukrainian Club in Watervliet and was an Insurance Sales Associate of The Providence Insurance Co. for those in the Ukrainian community in the greater Capital District for many years.As an immigrant, one of his greatest achievements was having college educated all five of his children. He built the home he raised his family in and where he peacefully passed away. He enjoyed beekeeping, helping others in the Ukrainian community and spending time with his beloved family.Beloved husband of Rose, devoted father of Irene (Kevin) Griffith of Bradenton, FL, Roman (Carla) Kutzer of Troy, Peter (Olena) Kutzer of Clifton Park, William Michael Kutzer of Wynantskill and Stefanie (Anthony) Micare of Halfmoon, cherished "Dido" of Roman and the late Colin Griffith, Erik and Karissa Kutzer, Mark (Kayla) Kutzer and Natalia (John) Burkart, Shanleigh and Colin Kutzer and Andrew and Alex Micare and adored great "Dido" of Mila and Griffin Burkart and Chloe Kutzer, loving brother of Maria Kocur of Ivan Frankiwsk, Ukraine and the late Michael Kocur, the late Katerina and the late Steve Kocur and the late Olha (Kocur) Los, brother-in-law of Katrina (late David) Turner, the late Wasyl (late Anna) Klem, the late Mary (late Stefan) Konowalczuk and the late Anna (late Michael) Fil, also survived by many nieces and nephews, great- nieces and nephews.Funeral will be held on Monday at 8:45 a.m. from the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc, 565 Fourth Ave (at the corner of 115th Street in Lansingburgh), Troy, NY 12182 thence to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 2410 Fourth Avenue, Watervliet, NY 12189 where the Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m.Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The Parastas will be held Sunday at 6:30 p.m.Interment will be held in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Colonie. The Kutzer family wishes to thank Dr. Carmen Giuliano and the North Greenbush Ambulance Association.Those desiring, may make memorial contributions made payable to Revived Soldiers Ukraine in care of the funeral home (address above) or at www.rsukraine.org in memory of William Kutzer.Please express your on-line condolences or Share A Memory by using the “Tribute Wall” tab at sanvidgefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-wasyl-kutzer
Published in The Record on Oct. 11, 2019