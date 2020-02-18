|
|
East Schodack, NY – William N. Maselli, 56 of East Schodack, NY, passed away unexpectedly on February 14, 2020. Born in Troy, NY he was the son of the late Nicolas J. Maselli and Dorothy M. (Maselli) Vazquez. Bill was the devoted husband of Allison J. Maselli, brother of Jane (Mark) Neal, Annette (Rick) Borchert, Nicholas (Kimberly) Maselli and Robert (Stephanie) Maselli; father to James Oliver, Meighan Maselli, David Prime, Jr., William Maselli II, Kailey Kowalski and Eric Kowalski. He was grandfather to Deonna Maselli, Jordynn Oliver, Kyler Knudsen, Zachary Oliver, Joseph Maselli and Bentley Prime; also survived by several other in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.Bill’s thoughtfulness and big heart were incomparable and will never be matched. He was a disabled United States Navy Veteran and an East Schodack Fireman. He was a retired LPN and more recently, Co-Owner/Creator of Exclusive Chauffeur, a fine livery company. Some of Bill’s enjoyments in life were, most importantly his Family, the Buffalo Bills, scratch-off’s and the horses, vacationing and the ocean. He was very proud of the secret Maselli red sauce recipe which he took with him.Relatives and friends may call from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 20th at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Avenue, Colonie. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 21st at Cannon Funeral Home then continue to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Troy for Interment. For directions or to leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-n-maselli
Published in The Record on Feb. 19, 2020