|
|
William Nelson Bliss, 75, of Ithaca, NY passed away peacefully on March 26th, 2019. Bill was born in Johnstown, PA, grew up in Troy NY, lived in Manlius NY and most recently Ithaca NY.He was an avid outdoor enthusiast who loved to be on the lake. Bill is survived by his three children, BJ (Liz) Bliss of Ithaca, Kelly (Ryan) Connolly of Fayetteville, Heather (Chris) Young of Hamilton, his sister Carol Bliss (Gerry Stahl) of Chatham, MA, his former spouse Linda Bliss of Tully and his 9 grandchildren. His loving parents Nelson (Red) and Elisabeth (Betty Boltwood) Bliss of Troy, NY predeceased him. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.https://www.bangsfuneralhome.com/
Published in The Record on Apr. 3, 2019