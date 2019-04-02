Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Bliss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Nelson Bliss

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Nelson Bliss Obituary
William Nelson Bliss, 75, of Ithaca, NY passed away peacefully on March 26th, 2019. Bill was born in Johnstown, PA, grew up in Troy NY, lived in Manlius NY and most recently Ithaca NY.He was an avid outdoor enthusiast who loved to be on the lake. Bill is survived by his three children, BJ (Liz) Bliss of Ithaca, Kelly (Ryan) Connolly of Fayetteville, Heather (Chris) Young of Hamilton, his sister Carol Bliss (Gerry Stahl) of Chatham, MA, his former spouse Linda Bliss of Tully and his 9 grandchildren. His loving parents Nelson (Red) and Elisabeth (Betty Boltwood) Bliss of Troy, NY predeceased him. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.https://www.bangsfuneralhome.com/
Published in The Record on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.