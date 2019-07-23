|
Wynantskill-William D. Rockwell, 75 passed away suddenly and unexpectedly with his loving wife by his side, while he was on vacation will his family in Cape Cod on Sunday July 21, 2019.Born in Troy, he was the son to the late Arthur Murry Rockwell, Sr. and Elizabeth St. John Rockwell, and the loving husband to Mary Beth Fera Rockwell.Bill graduated from Troy High School, class of 1962, Hudson Valley Community College, St. Rose College and Skidmore College, receiving his bachelor’s degree.He was a V.P of Marketing and Merchandising for Sysco Foods in Halfmoon, he also was previously the Director of Purchasing for Sysco.Billed loved vacationing in Cape Cod, he enjoyed Golfing with his brother Charles and friends Tony Sansone and Bob Carter and all of his golfing buddies, Bowling, the Poker Club, he was a member of the First Reformed Church, the Hendricks Hudson Fish & Game Club, the North East Seaford Commission, the Troy Lodge of Elks # 141, the Sons of the American Revolution and he enjoyed Genealogy, but most of all he enjoyed and loved spending time with his family. In addition to his childhood sweetheart Mary Beth, William is survived by his siblings Charles (Donna) Rockwell of Wynantskill, David Rockwell of New Mexico, Terry (Judith) Rockwell of North Carolina and Barbara Medici of Watervliet, also survived by several nieces and nephews.William was predeceased by his sister Joan Milanese and brothers Arthur M. Rockwell, Jr. and James R. Rockwell.Family and friends are invited and may call on Friday July 26, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Wynantskill Funeral Home 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill. Funeral mass 10:00 am on Saturday July 27, 2019 at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 43 Brookside Avenue, Wynantskill, NY. Entombment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Troy. Memorial donations in memory of William may be made to North Greenbush Ambulance Association. Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com. www.wynantskillfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-rockwell
Published in The Record on July 24, 2019