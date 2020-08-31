Melrose, NY-William T. Murray, 85, of Melrose, Town of Schaghticoke, beloved husband of the late Carol Dalton Murray, peacefully passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late George and Martha Jane Castle Murray and was a 1954 graduate of Troy High School. As a U.S .Army veteran he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal for his service from 1957 to 1963. Bill retired from Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. after 28 years of service. He was a member of the Emerald Athletic Club in Troy. He was a life member of the Melrose Fire Department including five years as Chief and 10 years as a fire commissioner. For 25 years, Bill and his grandsons were active members of the Schaghticoke Early Engine Club. He also held several positions in the management of the Schaghticoke Fair. Bill enjoyed carpentry and fine woodworking, built his own home, assisted with his sons’ homes and constructed many pieces of furniture for friends and his family. He also enjoyed working with draft horses and drove them for many years at Viewmere Farm. Mostly, Bill enjoyed time spent with his family. Bill was a member of the Melrose United Methodist Church. Devoted father of Mark (Kim) Murray of Schaghticoke, Brian (Jen) Murray of Wynantskill and Martha (Jim) Laswell of Clifton Park, cherished grandfather of David (Suzanne) Laswell, Elizabeth Murray, Evan Murray, Patrick Murray and the late Andrew Laswell, brother of the late Dorothy Ritravato, Marjorie Jones, George, Donald, Kenneth and Robert Murray, great-grandfather of Carter and Mackenzie Laswell. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private Committal Service with Military Honors will be held at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. The family would like to offer their very special thanks to the staff of Eddy Hawthorne Ridge for their care and kindness for the past two years. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to TAPS - Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, 3033 Wilson Blvd. Third Floor, Arlington, VA 22201 in memory of his grandson Andrew Laswell or Melrose United Methodist Church, Melrose, NY, 12121 in memory of William T. Murray. Please express your on-line condolences at whitesanvidgefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-t-murray