Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Clare's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for William O'Brien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Thomas O'Brien

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Thomas O'Brien Obituary
Averill Park - William Thomas O'Brien, 75, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 with his loving family by his side. William was the son of the late George and Helen O'Brien. William was the devoted husband to June O'Brien. They were married 52 years. Bill was Navy Vietnam War veteran.Bill is survived by his son, Shannon L. (Jessica) O'Brien; his granddaughter, Macy Mauve O'Brien; and many nieces and nephews.Bill is predeceased by his siblings, George O'Brien, Robert O'Brien, and Helen LaFernier.Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm . A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Clare's Church on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 9:00 am. Interment to immediately follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's memory to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or https://donate3.cancer.org.To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-thomas-obrien
Published in The Record on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Download Now