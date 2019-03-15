|
|
Averill Park - William Thomas O'Brien, 75, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 with his loving family by his side. William was the son of the late George and Helen O'Brien. William was the devoted husband to June O'Brien. They were married 52 years. Bill was Navy Vietnam War veteran.Bill is survived by his son, Shannon L. (Jessica) O'Brien; his granddaughter, Macy Mauve O'Brien; and many nieces and nephews.Bill is predeceased by his siblings, George O'Brien, Robert O'Brien, and Helen LaFernier.Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm . A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Clare's Church on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 9:00 am. Interment to immediately follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's memory to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or https://donate3.cancer.org.To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-thomas-obrien
Published in The Record on Mar. 16, 2019