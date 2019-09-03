|
North Greenbush - William W. Ghent, 84, of Eastwyck Circle died Monday, September 2, 2019, at his residence.Born in Auburn, NY, he was son of the late Wendell H. Ghent and Helen Margaret Ward Ghent and husband of Mary Canale Ghent. He was raised in Auburn, NY and came to Troy in 1969, resided in Poestenkill for 35 years before moving to The Villages, FL in 2004. He attended the State University of New York at Oswego and Syracuse University and summered at Little Bowman in Taborton for several years.Mr. Ghent was employed as Manager of Wells & Coverly in Troy from 1969-78 and later co-owned and operated Executive Clothiers in Albany from 1978-92. He was also the General Manager of the Saranac Inn Golf Club in Saranac, NY.He was a member of the Country Club of Troy and a communicant of St. Jude the Apostle Church in Wynantskill and St. Timothy's Church in Florida. While in the Navy, during the Korean War, he was a journalist in the Submarine Atlantic Fleet, Admirals Staff, interviewing many dignitaries, including President Eisenhower.Survivors in addition to his wife include a daughter, Lisa Marie Ghent, Poestenkill; two sons, Michael William (Erin) Ghent, Sand Lake and Andrew Robert Ghent, Averill Park; four grandchildren, Henry, Samuel, Emma and Ashley Ghent; a sister, Mary Ellen (Timothy) Buhl, Auburn, NY; a sister-in-law, Mary Jean Canale, Palm Beach Gardens, FL and several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends may call Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 9-10AM at St. Jude the Apostle Church 43 Brookside Avenue Wynantskill with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10AM with Rev. Anthony Ligato, Pastor, officiating.Interment will be St. Henry’s Cemetery in Averill Park.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of William W. Ghent to St. Jude the Apostle Church 43 Brookside Avenue Wynantskill, NY 12198 or St. Timothy Catholic Church 1351 Paige Pl Lady Lake, FL 32159.To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit https://www.brycefuneralhome.com/notices/William-Ghent http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-w-ghent
Published in The Record on Sept. 4, 2019