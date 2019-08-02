|
Willodell Carradine affectionately known as Aunt Will. Was called to her resting place in heaven on July 27, 2019. Willodell was born on July 16, 1930 in Montgomery Al, to the late Charles and Alzadie Turner. Willodell spent her formative years in Montgomery Al, and Gobler Mo before moving to troy NY in the late 1950's. Willodell was a member of the Topperetts bowling League and the ladies Auxiliary. She loved playing pinochle with close friends and family. Willodell is survived by (2) sons Victor turner and Thomas Gordon(Dale), (2) Daughters June Allison Osman and Linda Cannon-Rivera(Francisco), (9) grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, (2) brothers William(sonny) Turner(Lillian) and Earl Turner(Betty) and a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday August 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Bethel Baptist church 2165 5th Ave Troy NY. The Rev. Byron Williams Sr Pastor. Friends and family are invited to attend a calling hour from 9:00-10:00 am at the church. Internment Elmwood hill cemetery, Troy NY.
Published in The Record on Aug. 2, 2019