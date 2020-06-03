Wilma J. "Billie" DuFour
Wilma J. (Billie) DuFour ,,, Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. LOGO,,, Run dates 6/4+5Rensselaer - Wilma J. (Billie) Wendell DuFour, beloved wife of the late Raymond A. DuFour, Sr. died on Tuesday, June, 2, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital Albany with her loving family at her side.Born in Wynantskill she was the daughter of the late Chester, Sr. and Jessie Horton Wendell.Survivors include her son, Raymond DuFour, Jr. (Patricia) and grandson, Chester DuFour. She was predeceased by her sisters, Mae and Patricia Wendell, Beatrice Miller, Betty Catlin, Jennette Goyer, Joan Pyszkowski, Barbara Breault and her brother, Chester Wendell , Jr. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews.As per Billie’s wishes, the funeral and Memorial Mass will be private. She will be laid to rest with her late beloved husband, Raymond, Sr. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery Schuylerville.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Wilma J. DuFour to the La Salle Institute Building Fund 174 Williams Road Troy, NY 12180.To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/wilma-j-billie-dufour


Published in The Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
