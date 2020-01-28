Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Troy, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wylie Gilchrist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wylie Gilchrist Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wylie Gilchrist Jr. Obituary
Brunswick: Wylie Gilchrist, Jr. (“Gil”), 87, husband of Christine (Glasko) Gilchrist, passed into eternal rest on Saturday, January 25, 2020.Born and raised in New York City, Gil moved to Troy following his service in the United States Navy (1951-1955), from which he was honorably discharged. He was employed by the Ford Motor Company in Green Island for 32 years, retiring in 1988. He was a proud, active member of the Center Brunswick Volunteer Fire Company for 38 years, and remained a lifetime member. He was also a member of the Troy Lodge of Elks.In addition to his wife, Gil is survived by his two children, Andrew Gilchrist and his wife Jeanne, and Roseann Austin and her husband Scott. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Andrew, Robert, Hannah, Michael, and Emily, and also his sister-in-law, Sister Alicia Marie Glasko, CSJ.Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 4 until 7 PM at Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, January 31 at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy. Interment will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to a . Condolence book and memorial page at parkerbrosmemorial.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/wylie-gilchrist-jr
Published in The Record on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wylie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -